Cumberland County hit the road last Friday night for a Region 3-4A clash with Macon County, where the Tigers defended their home field, 48-7.
Macon County continued its undefeated season as they now sit at 5-0 and 1-0 in region play, while the Jets are still searching for their first win in four seasons at 0-5.
The Tigers started strong with two first-quarter touchdowns to lead 13-0.
That lead grew in the second period to 27-0, giving Macon County a four-score lead at halftime.
After expanding their lead to 41-0 in the third quarter, Macon County found the end zone once in the fourth to lead 48-0.
Cumberland County avoided the shutout, however, as Christian Filler broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter, making the final score 48-7.
Cumberland County returns home this week for non-region action as the Jets host Walker Valley for homecoming.
The contest will start at 6:30 p.m. with the homecoming ceremony held at halftime. Due to COVID-19, no parade or bonfire will he held this year during homecoming week.
