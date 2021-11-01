Cumberland County High School football’s 2021 regular season came to a close Friday as the Jets fell at home to Macon County, 44-10.
CCHS finishes the season at 5-5 overall for their first .500 or better regular season since 2015 and only the fifth since 2001.
The Jets, under second-year head coach Noah Repasky, started their season with a 35-0 victory at Whitwell on Aug. 20, their first win since 2016.
Cumberland County also picked up their first region win since 2016 on Oct. 8 as they defeated Livingston Academy, 43-20.
In Friday’s game, Macon County jumped out to a quick 24-0 lead in the second quarter before CCHS kicker Jaime Perez put his team on the board with a 43-yard field goal just before halftime.
In the third quarter, Macon County struck first to go ahead 31-3 before Jet quarterback Braden Tollett hit Conner Cox for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 3:38 left in the quarter.
Macon County would score twice in the fourth period to win by a final score of 44-10.
Ryan Dowlen posted 34 rushing yards for the Jets while Treven McGhee led defensively with 10 total tackles, followed by Kyle Adams and Dowlen with five each.
Though the Jets won their most games in a decade this season, they narrowly missed the Class 4A playoffs.
Cumberland County’s season is not over, however, as they get one more chance to take the field on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Per TSSAA rules, teams that do not qualify for the playoffs may schedule an 11th game. CCHS will take advantage of this and play at Sequoyah on Thursday at 6:30 CDT.
Sequoyah went 0-9 this season in Region 3-4A.
The Chiefs fell to Tellico Plains, Polk County, East Hamilton, Soddy-Daisy, Sweetwater, East Ridge, Chattanooga Central, Oneida and Red Bank.
Photos from Friday’s Macon County game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Sequoyah High School is at 3128 US-411, Madisonville.
