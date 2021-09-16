Another week has passed, and here we are again on the doorstep of Friday night football across Tennessee followed by a weekend full of college football and NFL action.
Stone Memorial and Cumberland County both have massive tests on their plate as they hit the road for region play.
CCHS gets their first shot at DeKalb County since 2019 as COVID-19 canceled their showdown last year. A win vs. DeKalb would be the first Jet region win since 2016.
Stone Memorial faces a top-10 opponent in Upperman in a battle at the top of the region. A victory for the Panthers would be a statement win for SMHS and propel them for the rest of the season.
I’ll be attempting to hit both games Friday; the first quarter of CCHS/DeKalb, then the second half of SMHS/Upperman. Which means all the highlights will come in the first half at Upperman and second half at DeKalb.
I found myself in Smithville for soccer on Tuesday and discovered Bumper’s Drive-In of America, which is now a required stop every time I’m going to DeKalb.
I highly recommend the Cajun fries.
Following Friday night’s craziness, I’ll be in Neyland Stadium Saturday morning photographing the Tennessee Tech at Tennessee game, which begins at 11 a.m. CDT.
Coffee will be flowing this weekend, to say the least.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
