A total of eight wrestlers from Cumberland County Youth Wrestling recently competed in the state AAU Regional Tournament at Halls High School in Knoxville, and came away with qualifying results for the state championship March 4-5 in Lebanon.
Only the top four in each weight division make it to the state competition. The local wrestlers include Walker Biber, fourth; Damion Smith, fourth; Emily Parker, second; Isaac Wyatt, third; Kiera Hassler, first; Matthew Parker, third; Mia Hassler, fourth; and Hayes Hedgecoth, fourth.
