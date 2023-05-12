Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools had a good first day Wednesday in the Sectional Track and Field Championships in Fairview, TN.
Only some of the events took place Wednesday with the rest the events being run on Thursday afternoon.
“It went pretty well today,” said Cumberland County coach Stuart Bowen Wednesday night. “I thought Zach Ostrander had a good chance of finishing in the top two in the 3200 meters. Linsey Colton became the third woman in the history of Cumberland County and Stone Memorial to ever break 12 minutes in 3200 meters, and finish fourth in the final standings.”
Some of the top finishes in the first day for Cumberland County included: Ostrander finished third in the 3200, after posting a time of 10:05, and Colton got fourth in the girls 3200 with a time of 11:58.
Bowen said Jasmine Tibbs jumped over 15 feet in the long jump. Marleigh Gargac and Jade Tuley each posted top-10 finishes in the long jump and in the shot put and discus.
“The county was well represented,” Bowen said. “If we ever get middle school track started, we can be scary good. Most of these kids have only been in track and field for one or two years. The other kids in our district have been doing this since the sixth grade.”
Stone Memorial had two athletes earn state championship qualifying results in events during the first round of competition.
Trevor Sinard had a toss of 42 feet, 3 inches in the shot put, good enough to earn him a spot in the state championship.
“That should be good enough to qualify for state,” said Stone coach James Pritt. “Maddox Oquendo got fourth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 5 ½ inches. Aaron Conley was second in the triple jump, jumping 40 feet, 10 ½ inches. That qualifies for a spot in the state.”
Savanna Amos placed fifth in the 3200 with a time of 12:27, beating her former personal best by 20 seconds. Trenton Duncan ran a time of 10:50 in the 3200 meters, topping his personal best time by 11 seconds.
Also, Stone’s Kortney Headrick threw a distance of 85 feet, 11 inches in the shot put Wednesday afternoon.
