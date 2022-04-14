Track and field season is well underway, with athletes from both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools competing throughout the state.
Cumberland County’s most recent action came in Cookeville on April 9, where multiple athletes recorded high finishes.
Senior Treven McGhee was named the meet’s most outstanding athlete after winning the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles at 15.14 and 41.81 respectively.
Also taking home a first-place award was Carson Conatser, who finished atop the high jump standings at 5.08. Conatser finished second in long jump as well.
Cumberland County’s Jacob Atkinson placed second in pole vault in the meet.
Lexi Carroll posted two third-place finishes coming in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs.
Stone Memorial also competed recently in Cookeville, though their competition was April 12.
On the boys side, Nathan Wagner placed second in the 800-meter run and Jack Delk finished third in shot put.
In girls’ action Stone Memorial’s Meghan Niles recorded a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash and two fourth-place finishes coming in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump.
Laney Wiley placed third in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1600.
Haley Suggs placed fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Savannah Amos recorded a third-place finish in the 3200-meter race.
