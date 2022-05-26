Six Crossville athletes competed in Tuesday’s TSSAA Class AA state track and field meet with three bringing home top-three finishes.
Cumberland County High School senior Treven McGhee led the day by finishing first in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the 110-meter hurdles.
McGhee wasn’t the only area athlete to bring home some hardware, though.
CCHS senior Carson Conatser placed third in the state high jump with a height of 6 feet 4 inches.
Conatser also competed in the long jump, placing seventh with a distance of 20 feet 2 inches.
Also recording a third-place finish was Cumberland County’s Jacob Atkinson in the boys pole vault. Atkinson cleared 11 feet 6 inches.
Stone Memorial senior Meghan Niles, the lone Lady Panther at state, placed fourth overall in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
“It’s earned,” Niles said. “There’s been a lot of hard work for these two years. I coached myself and had help from Fred Summers. It’s nice to have this competition.”
Niles posted an official time of 49.55 seconds, a personal record.
“That was eventful,” she said. “I was not expecting that. I looked at the heat sheets, and there were a lot of girls who were faster than me. I was ranked fifth or sixth.
“I didn’t stutter and ran through all of them,” she added. “My coaches and I all prayed before this, and that gave me the extra push I needed. I’m very grateful to stand on that podium.”
Cumberland County senior Belle Christopher competed in her final event as a Lady Jet, placing fifth in pole vault at 6 feet 6 inches.
CCHS’ Christian Filler placed 10th in pole vault at 9 feet 6 inches.
