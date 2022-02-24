The Region 4AAA boys and girls tournaments tip off this weekend, as the Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets along with the Stone Memorial Panthers will be in action.
Cumberland County at Lincoln County Girls
After a highly-contested District 7AAA tournament last week, the Cumberland County Lady Jets have advanced to the Region 4AAA tournament, which tips off Friday.
The Lady Jets are a No. 4 seed and hit the road to face District 8AAA champion Lincoln County in an elimination game in the quarterfinal round.
“Everybody is excited to get started with this part of the season,” said Lady Jet head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We look at it like a new season, so there was a new energy and urgency to us in practice Tuesday.”
Lincoln County enters Friday’s contest at 22-6 overall and are winners of their last four games, including the 8AAA tournament championship over Lawrence County on Monday.
“Lincoln County is very good, and just came off a couple of really good wins,” Cram-Torres said. “At this point, everyone is good.”
An added challenge for the Lady Jets on Friday is travel: Lincoln County High School is 121 miles from Cumberland County High School and the trip is an estimated 2 1/2 hours.
“We’re really going to have to battle with the obstacle of travel,” Cram-Torres added. “Lincoln County is going to be really good, and it should be a good game.”
The Lady Jets are looking to regain their momentum from the regular season, as they won their final three contests en route to a District 7AAA regular season championship. However, CCHS fell in both the district tournament quarterfinals and consolation round to Upperman and Livingston Academy, respectively.
Preparation for Lincoln County has revealed the Lady Falcons similar attributes to the Lady Jets.
“They’re a lot like us,” Cram-Torres said. “They’re going to play the same type of defensive ideas as us. They’re going to put the pressure on and keep the score low.”
The Lady Falcons are led by senior forward No. 43 Annalise Malone, who was recently named District 8AAA tournament MVP.
For Cumberland County, first-team all-district selection Emery Baragona will lead the Lady Jets along with second-teamer Abby Houston. Baragona and sophomore forward Jalynn Baldwin were all-district tournament selections last week.
Cumberland County has had a few days to themselves before beginning prep work for Lawrence County.
“We gave them a couple days off to rest and reset,” Cram-Torres said. “I thought Tuesday we had a great day of practice. They had great urgency, and we had great leadership. Our seniors and other leaders really had a purpose.”
The formula for a win Friday is simple.
“We need to be ready to play,” Cram-Torres said. “We can’t go in and have a slow start. That’s a big deal, especially playing on the road against a team that’s going to have a good crowd.”
Cumberland County at Lincoln County is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Cumberland County at Lincoln County Boys
Boys region tournament basketball tips off Saturday as the Cumberland County Jets hit the road to Lincoln County for the Region 4AAA quarterfinals.
“It’s win or go home time now,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “There’s no more do-overs. We’ve got a tough test and a long trip to Lincoln County. I watched them Monday night, and they’re a really good team. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
The Jets enter the region tournament as a No. 4 seed, matched up with District 8AAA champion Lincoln County in the first round. The Falcons enter the contest at 23-5 overall and riding a five-game win streak.
“They’re a really scrappy bunch; they were down 18 in the third quarter of their district championship and came back to win at the buzzer,” Denney added.
The Jets wrapped up District 7AAA tournament action Saturday evening. CCHS is looking to right the ship after back-to-back buzzer-beater losses in the semifinals and consolation round.
“We gave them Sunday completely off,” Denney said. “Tuesday we tried to work on ourselves and some things that have given us some trouble. We started to work on Lincoln on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be mostly about Lincoln County.
The Falcons are led by District 8AAA MVP No. 32 Owen Sandlin, who averages 20 points per game.
Cumberland County has a district MVP of their own as senior guard Jackson Inman will lead the Jets alongside first-team all-district selection Kole Torres.
For the Jets to bring home a victory, controlling the boards is key.
“We’e got to rebound the basketball,” Denney said. “They’re really physical and get up in you in the half court. They move really well without the basketball, so we’ve got to defend.”
Saturday’s trip to Fayetteville isn’t for the weary as it measures 121 miles from Cumberland County High School, and is estimated to take two and a half hours.
Cumberland County at Lincoln County is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Tullahoma at Stone Memorial Boys
With the Region 4AAA tournament tipping off Saturday, the Stone Memorial Panthers will remain in the friendly confines of Stone Memorial High School as they host Tullahoma in the quarterfinal round.
“They’re a very hard-nosed team,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps on Tullahoma. “They play hard and physical. This is a team that knows how to win. Every kid on that team played football, and they won the state championship.
“We’re excited for the opportunity and looking forward to hosting,” Capps added.
“Tullahoma is going to be a formidable opponent.”
Tullahoma enters Saturday’s elimination game at 11-16 overall and defeated Lawrence County in the District 8AAA consolation contest on Tuesday, 43-41.
Stone Memorial comes into the game at 17-10 overall and fell on a buzzer beater to White County in the District 7AAA championship on Saturday.
The Panthers have had a few days to work on themselves since Saturday’s championship.
“We gave them Sunday and Monday off,” Capps said. “We did a self-scout Tuesday and looked at things film on how we can be better. We worked on us until Wednesday; that’s when we started locking in on the scouting report for Tullahoma.”
Hosting the first round of the region tournament is an advantage for the Panthers.
“That’s a two-hour drive,” Capps said. “You’ve got to leave early, and it affects your whole day. It’s big for us; everybody wants to play at home. You run faster, jump higher and shoot better in your own gym. It’s a tremendous advantage for us, but it’s not like Tullahoma’s just going to roll over. They’re going to compete.”
Tullahoma is led by guard No. 11 Krystopher Uselton, who tallied 18 points in their most recent outing against Lincoln County.
Stone Memorial will lean on the all-district tournament trio of freshman guard Cade Capps, junior Matthew Bilbrey and senior Dylan Whittenburg. Capps was named first-team all-district as well.
For the Panthers to secure a win Friday, the keys are simple.
“We have to handle their pressure,” coach Capps said. “They attack the rim in a lot of different ways. They’re really competitive and create second-chance opportunities for us. We have to get stops and rebound the basketball.”
Tullahoma at Stone Memorial is scheduled to tip off Saturday at 7
p.m.
