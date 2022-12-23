Local teams from Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial were eliminated in the semifinals of the district bowling championship earlier this week at Bowling World in Cookeville.
The Cumberland County Lady Jets were beaten 12-11 by Upperman High School in one contest, and the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers dropped a 17-6 decision to White County in the other.
"Losing happens,” said Cumberland County coach Daniel Rickman. “The girls played their hearts out and as a coach that's all I can ask for.
"We were down 7-1 and 128 pins after individual games. The girls came together and fought hard to get it back to 12-11 and 22 pins down after all five baker matches. I am very proud of our girls."
CCHS lost the traditional game with a score of 834-708. Camryn Wood led the way for Cumberland County with a 129 game. Learah Garrett was one pin back at 128 and Danielle Bogie shot 127. Lesley Garrett fired a 119 and Lexi Christian scored a 104. Morgan Hall wrapped up the scoring with a 101.
The Lady Jets came rolling back in the Baker games, winning four of the five contests. Cumberland County won 139-101, 155-108, 128-125, and 120-99. Upperman’s lone victory came in a 126-121 decision.
Cumberland County’s late surge came up just short overall, as CCHS fell 1,393-1,371 in total pin count.
Stone Memorial got off to a slow start in its battle with White County. The Lady Panthers lost the traditional game 813-754.
Abigail Key led the way for Stone Memorial with a 180 game. Natalee Findley had a 144 and Ralaisha Ralphs fired a 121. Mallory Davis shot 111, Hannah Downey contributed a 109, and Jillian Hajny shot 89.
Stone Memorial won two of the five Baker games by scores of 126-112 and 133-132. White County won the other three contests with finals of 153-132, 134-114 and 133-130. The Warriorettes also won the total pin contest, 1,477-1,389.
Stone Memorial coach Tristessa Lutkemeyer was unavailable for comment after the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.