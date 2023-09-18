It is still early in the high school cross country season, but Nichole Barton and Drew DeLorenzo are pretty pleased with how well their runners are performing so far.
The Stone Memorial and Cumberland County coaches, respectively, have seen incremental development from their players, and many of the runners are chasing personal best times.
That improvement was highlighted last weekend when Stone Memorial and CCHS competed in the prestigious Cherokee Farms Invitational in Knoxville. The SMHS boys were fourth in the team standings, while the girls finished sixth. Cumberland County competed as individuals.
Nathan Wagner and Trenton Duncan set the pace for the Stone Memorial boys in the race. Wagner was fifth overall with a time of 16:55, while Duncan, who won Stone’s own meet last week, finished sixth in the final standings with a time of 16:57.
Robert Freeman was 26th in the standings after he finished with a time of 19:36. Huc McCall was 30th with a time of 19:38, and Parker Bisbee was 54th with a time of 22:23. Justin Green had a time of 25:04, finishing 65th in the final standings.
Cumberland County had two runners in the boys division of the race. Owen Reed finished 38th in the final standings with a time of 20:14. Cayden Wallace was 42nd overall after finishing the race in 20:46.
Stone Memorial was able to place two runners in the top 20 of the girls division. Savanna Amos was sixth overall and Shelby Vitous finished 18th. Amos had a time of 19 minutes, 54 seconds. Vitous completed the race in 21:55.
Laney Wiley was next for the Lady Panthers when she finished 35th with a time of 23:50. Sophia Barton completed the race in 26:36, good enough for 62nd overall.
Bryleigh Peterson, Natalee Thompson and Briley Proffitt closed out the scoring for Stone. Peterson finished 72nd will a time of 29:20, while Thompson was two spots back in 74th with a final time of 30:46. Proffitt had a time of 33:36 and that put her 76th overall.
Cumberland County had three girls competing in the race. Linsey Colton, Alexis Carroll and Rebekah Ostrander represented the blue and gold.
Colton posted an impressive time of 19:49 over the course, putting her fifth overall. Carroll was 22nd in the standings after finishing in 22:03. Ostrander was 66th in the race with a time of 26:58.
“I thought the kids ran well,” said DeLorenzo. “ Linsey Colton ran a new personal record and Alexis ran a time that was almost 40 seconds faster than her last race. Rebekah is coming off an injury, and she was able to run her first race in about a month, and ran hard. We’re excited about that.
“Owen Reed ran a personal record by over a minute. Cayden ran a time of 20:45, which was about a one-minute improvement from his last race. All in all, I was proud of the progress that we made, and I was super proud of the effort.”
Stone Memorial also competed in the middle school race.
Brody Harshaw won the boys middle school title with a time of 12:19. Emerson Barton was fourth overall with a time of 13:24, and Gabriel Aytes was seventh with a time of 13:58. Baylor Bisbee and Maddox Benegas wrapped up the scoring for Stone Memorial. Bisbee was ninth in a time of 15:25, and Benegas was 10th in 15:57.
The Lady Panthers had three of the top 5 runners in the girls’ race. Emma Smith was third overall with a time of 14:44. Taylor Amos was fourth and Caitlin Smith finished fifth, both finishing with a time of 14:46. Kassie Kunkel was 10th in the overall standings with a time of 16:50.
Ava Flynn had a time of 20:26 to finish 17th and Myah Fuller was 21st with a final time of 27:26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.