Area youth that have considered picking up the game of golf will be given another opportunity to do just that this spring when the Upper Cumberland PGA Junior League Program begins play in April. The program will be run at Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
“Golf is a game the kids can learn and play throughout their lives,” said Kathleen McCarthy, PGA member and program director. “You can golf and enjoy it forever. The social aspect of this program is also very important. There will be a lot of collaboration between the players, and with their coaches. There will also be a lot of goal-setting.”
McCarthy said she wants to have parents actively involved in the program, and there will be an informational meeting March 4, at 1 p.m. at Bear Trace. Anyone looking for more information can contact McCarthy at 423-605-5788 or by email at kmccarthy@pga.com. The website is www.pgajrleague.com.
The Junior League Program is open to children between the ages of 8-13. McCarthy said there are no geographic boundaries required for the program, saying anyone outside of Cumberland County is invited to compete in the league. She also said if someone has participated in the program in the past, but doesn’t quite meet the age requirements, she would be willing to talk to them about participation this season.
“This program is in a team format,” said McCarthy, who has been recognized as a PGA Youth Leader. “We will have anywhere from eight to 12 players on a team. They will compete against another team each time they have a match, and there will be separate matches going on between the two teams.”
She gave the example that two players from one team would be competing against two players from the other team in a select shot format.Their teammates will also be playing matches that day, too. There could be up to four matches going on at the same time.
“Our goal is to have four teams of probably 12 kids,” McCarthy said. “They will play each of the other three teams in the league twice in a season. Each match will last nine holes and you will win points, or flags, for every match you win.”
Kids with all skill levels are encouraged to participate and deliberation will be given to making up the teams so they are competitively fair. The holes on the course will be shorter than normal, McCarthy said, and practices will take place prior to the season starting, and between matches.
“Team practices will begin Saturday, April 15 with two teams practicing at a time,” McCarthy said. “Practices will be at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and there will be three practices before the first match. All matches will be on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. We will take a break from May 20 through June 8. There will be an awards ceremony on June 24.”
The cost for golfers is a total of $300. That is broken into a “Game Changer” fee of $99, for uniforms, and $201 for the expenses of running the tournaments. Bear Trace is donating the green fees for the program.
McCarthy said if golfers meet certain requirements portions of the fee, if not all of it, can be waived. Matches are scheduled to start May 4.
“The parents will be actively engaged in this program,” McCarthy said. “They could be walking score keepers if they wanted. The event is very family friendly, and we’re even looking for coaches.”
Other golf programs are being organized for the local area. McCarthy said golfers can expect to hear dates soon for the LPGA USGA Girls Golf program, which is an instructional league that has a curriculum. The local program is called Girls Golf of the Upper Cumberland.
There is also the PGA Hope program for current and former members of the military. There is no charge and it is open to anyone. It may start April 15. McCarthy also said plans are being finalized for the First Tee program in the Upper Cumberland, which tries to open the game of golf to youth that may never have that opportunity. McCarthy is a First Tee master coach.
