After a few days off for the New Year’s holiday, high school basketball in Crossville returns this week.
The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets are up first as they host District 7AA foe Bledsoe County on Tuesday. The opponents were supposed to meet first on Dec. 4, 2019, but COVID-19 issues within Bledsoe County forced a reschedule.
Stone Memorial will not see action in the early part of the week.
On Friday, the cross-town foes will meet again as Cumberland County will host Stone Memorial for their second meeting of the season.
The teams met first on Dec. 8, 2020, and it was a Stone Memorial sweep as the girls won 53-33 and the boys won 102-73.
The contest will be played under stricter attendance requirements.
Per TSSAA rules, only the following are permitted to attend:
1) Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members;
2) First Responders;
3) Coaching and team personnel;
4) School, game, and facility administrators, athletics officials;
5) Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
