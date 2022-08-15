IMG_1341.jpg

Three young Cumberland County basketball players recently showed their talents on the national stage as Cade Capps, Max VanWinkle and Kadyn Page represented Tennessee at the U.S. Basketball games. Capps represented Tennessee in the 2025 class while Page was in 2027 and VanWinkle 2030. The seventh annual event was held in Emerson, GA. From left are VanWinkle, Capps and Page. VanWinkle plays for Martin, Capps for Stone Memorial and Page for Pleasant Hill.

