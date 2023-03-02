Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All areas of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...with this advisory please note that the duration of advisory criteria is nearly 24 hours in length. Also, the expected wind speed magnitudes are on the higher end of the advisory level criteria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&