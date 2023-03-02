Archery, one of the fastest growing recreational sports in the United States, has taken a foot-hold in Cumberland County, and a local group is hoping to help expand the sport’s market in Crossville.
Steve Baker and David Allain, president and head coach, respectively, of the archery program Critter Hitters, are putting their efforts together to get a Scholastic 3D Archery Program started. Allain said his and Baker’s goal is to get a local program organized, and then potentially move archery into local schools as a varsity sport.
An informational meeting was held March 2 at the Crossville Shooting Sports Park, but Baker can be reached by contacting him at Steve@archersplayground.com, or by calling 800-735-6144. Additional information can be found at www.s3da.org
