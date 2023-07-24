Jean Kraft and Leslie Letner weren’t sure exactly what to expect this past weekend when they competed in the Tennessee Women’s Open at Stonehenge Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.
The weather leading up to the tournament was inclement, the first day of competition was postponed. And, the Tennessee Golf Association set the course up to really challenge the golfers. There would be no easy holes.
However, the two local golfers did very well, posting top-10 finishes in the senior division of the tournament. Kraft, from Fairfield Glade, fired a 36-hole total of 170, 26-over par. Letner, a Crossville resident, was two strokes back at 172.
“I put three pretty good nine holes together, but had three bad holes on the back.,” Kraft said. “My goal going in was to get in the top five, which I did, but I was disappointed with how I finished.”
“It was a great tournament and regardless of the outcome, I was so happy I played in it,” Letner said. “Stonehenge and everyone associated with the Tennessee Golf Association did a fantastic job with the tournament, especially in the rain.”
Jeannette Kohlhaas won the senior division title with a 17-over par 161. Susan Miller was three strokes back at 164 and Helen Holland fired a 169.
Kraft was in a group of three in a tie for fourth place. She was joined at 170 by Robin Banner and Paula Pearson Tucker. Letner finished seventh overall at 172 for 36 holes.
The remainder of the field included: Karin Radner Carson, 174; Kathleen Robinson, 175; Rhonda Switzer-Nandasdi, 175; Rebecca Leeper, 178; Suzanne Rhodes, 184; Patty Johnson, 184; and Stephanie McMahon, 196.
“I was pleased with my first day of play, especially on a wet course,” Letner said. “However, Day 2 was a complete struggle for me. I couldn’t get it going. Unfortunately, sometimes, that’s just golf.
“Finishing fifth in the low amateur division wasn’t what I hoped for, but for my first time playing this tournament, it was a great experience. I do hope the tournament continues in Crossville and Stonehenge.”
Kraft said she just really enjoyed the total experience.
“It is always enjoyable to play, though I love the chance to get out and play and compete,” Kraft said. “More importantly is the opportunity of meeting new people and getting to see friends I have made along the way.”
The Tennessee Senior and Mid-Amateur championships are coming up for area golfers on Sept. 27-28. Kraft and Letner said they would consider competing in those events.
The championship division of the State Women’s Open was very competitive. Gallatin’s Lynn Lim shot a 2-under par 142 over 36 holes to finish first in the tough field.
Lim, who is a Vanderbilt University signee, carded rounds of 74 and 68.
Lucia Polo finished second at 144 and Karlie Campbell completed the tournament in a tie for third at 146 with Symone Henriques. Three golfers finished in a tie for fifth at 147. They were Chelsea Dantonio, Phu Khine and Sophie Linder of Carthage, who has signed to play college golf for Ole Miss.
For more information, check out https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3991759
