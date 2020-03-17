Despite the numerous cancelations due to COVID-19, the nine golf courses in Cumberland County will operate on a normal schedule.
“We are open for business every day,” said Fairfield Glade director of golf Jeff Houston in an email to the Chronicle. “We are following CDC guidelines in all cases, but new information is coming out every day, so it’s a very fluid situation.”
Fairfield Glade courses include Dorchester, Druid Hills, Stonehenge and the two courses at Heatherhurst.
Lake Tansi, the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain, River Run and Cumberland Cove will also be continuing with their normal schedules.
Any updates to the golf courses’ hours, schedules, etc will be posted as available.
