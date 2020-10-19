Ten Crossville athletes were honored Thursday night will all-District 6AA distinctions following the tournament championship game.
On the second team, Nerissa Scarbrough and Josi Smith represented Cumberland County, while Khloe and Rylee Houston-Fagan represented Stone Memorial.
First-team all-district nominees from the area include Cumberland County’s Belle Christopher, Grace Baldwin and Madison Buffkin.
On the first team from Stone Memorial are Lilly Boston and Emma Mill.
Receiving one of the highest honors Thursday was Cumberland County’s Jordan Herring, who was named District 6AA offensive player of the year.
