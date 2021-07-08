More than 2,000 youth athletes, from middle school to college, participated in the 2021 Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championships June 21-27 in Nashville.
Among them were several from Cumberland County, who found themselves on the medal stand, as the Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports team racked up multiple top-three finishes.
State championships spanned six full days of co-ed competition in three shotgun shooting sports disciplines: trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as doubles skeet, doubles trap and extended yard line trap. Individuals and teams from all corners of the state competed for titles in more than 160 categories.
“Each year we are inspired by the dedication student athletes show and the support of their parents and coaches,” said JW Worthen, director of programs for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “These athletes represent the future of outdoorsmen and women in Tennessee and ultimately the future of our great outdoors.”
The state’s governing body is the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program, an initiative of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Tennessee Wildlife Federation is one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources.
Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program recruits youth into an outdoor lifestyle by introducing them to the shooting sports. The TWF said those who participate in outdoor recreation are eight times more likely to support conservation issues.
Skeet
Intermediate Advanced Team
1. Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
2. Unaka Shooters (Carter, Sullivan, and Washington counties)
3. Henry County No Fly Zone (Henry County)
Sporting clays
Rookie/Intermediate Grand Champion
Single highest individual score.
Connor Webb on Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
Rookie Team
1. Mckenzie Shooting Sports (Carroll County)
2. South Gibson Shooting Sports (Gibson County)
3. Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
Intermediate Advanced Team
1. Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
2. Hardin County Hitmen (Hardin County)
3. Str8 Shooters Clay Team (Hamilton County)
TRAP
Junior Varsity/Varsity Grand Champion
Single highest individual score.
Alex Petty on Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
Intermediate Advanced Team
1. Zion Christian Academy 4-H Shooting Sports (Maury County)
2. Lewis County Trap (Lewis County)
3. Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
Varsity Team
1. Middle Tennessee Christian School (Rutherford County)
2. Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
3. Collierville High School Trap Team (Shelby County)
Combined highest overall
Awarded to the individuals and teams who shoot the highest score totaled from all three disciplines.
Intermediate (Entry Level and Advanced) Team
1. Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
Combined highest all around
Awarded to the individuals and teams who shoot the highest score totaled from all six disciplines
Intermediate (Entry Level and Advanced) Team
1. Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports (Cumberland County)
