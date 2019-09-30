Cumberland County’s Friday night trip to Walker Valley was supposed to be a normal, non-region football game.
What occurred that night (and Saturday morning) was anything but ordinary as weather delayed the contest by almost four hours.
The contest concluded after 1 a.m. local time with the Jets falling 69-30.
Jet senior quarterback Trevor Parsons shined in the loss, accounting for three touchdowns and 193 total yards.
Cumberland County got on the board first in the opening quarter, as Parsons scored on a run from 11 yards out.
Jacob Grenga added the two-point conversion, putting CCHS ahead 8-0.
Walker Valley answered by scoring 33 consecutive points in the first half to take a 33-8 lead into the locker room.
Cumberland County stopped the run in the third quarter as Parsons found Ronald Martin on a 24-yard touchdown pass. Parsons added the extra point to cut the Mustang lead to 33-16.
After another Walker Valley touchdown made the score 40-16, Parsons again answered the call, breaking loose for an 80-yard touchdown run. Hubbard added a successful two-point conversion run, making the score 40-24 midway through the third period.
This score would stand for over four hours, as inclement weather struck with 3:21 left in the third period, resulting in a lightning delay that would halt play until 12:25 a.m. local time.
After the nearly four-hour delay, play resumed and Walker Valley finished off a record-setting offensive performance in their first home win since 2016.
The Mustangs would score 39 more points in a little over one quarter to make the final score 69-30.
Cumberland County’s final touchdown came via a 66-yard run by Grenga.
Thirty points is the most scored by Cumberland County since a 44-36 loss at Grundy County on Oct. 24,
2014.
The Jets are now 0-5 overall this season and will have this Friday off before hosting non-region foe Rockwood on Friday, Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.