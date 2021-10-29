Hitting a beach ball around is a carefree pursuit that evokes images of a beach, pool or sporting event. It’s a game where the competitive component is minimal and having a good time is at a premium.
There’s a group of people in Crossville, however, who bats the multicolored ball while seated in a cushioned, metal chair in a large room and keeps score. Here, victory, while not pursued with the singular intensity found in other sports, nevertheless remains a goal for these beach ballers.
Despite its name, the Fair Park Fury chair volleyball team exhibited plenty of good cheer and humor during a weekly session at the Fair Park Senior Center as it prepared for this week’s Senior Olympics. Men and women ranging in age from 60-89 hit the 20-inch beach ball back and forth across the 5-foot-tall net with youthful abandon, their play punctuated by cheers, groans, competitive banter and humor and plenty of laughter.
“We have fun,” said Crossville resident Sandy Kutchey, a friendly woman with a quick wit who serves as player-coach. “We do a lot of socializing. I used to go play baseball and softball. I have a bad back and knee. I can do this sitting down. It’s a hell of a lot of fun.”
The team has been around for six years, featuring a number of core players and new ones. It’s playing a game that is an offshoot of seated volleyball, developed in the Netherlands by the Dutch Sports Commission in 1956 as a rehabilitation sport for injured soldiers.
A group of individual in wheelchairs made some changes by introducing a beach ball and, rather than sitting on the floor, stayed in their chairs. That eventually evolved to metal chairs.
Many of the rules are borrowed from volleyball.
Players, six to a side, play on a court 14 feet wide and 22 feet long.
Games are played to 15, and points can only be scored by the serving team. During a point, there’s no limit to the number of hits by a team, but a player isn’t allowed to hit the ball more than three consecutive times.
Players can reach for the ball, but they have to, in the words of Kutchey, “keep their cheeks in the chair” and not scoot along; this writer, playing for the first time, got caught up in the action and scooted his chair several times, thus earning the moniker “Scooter.”
In 2019, Fairfield Glade had four full teams competing in the Senior Olympics and won gold, silver and bronze metals. This year, after the 2020 games were canceled due to the pandemic, Kutchey said they hope to have three teams.
“The key is finding the right place for each player,” she said. “We’re competitive with the other teams.”
A former EMT and emergency dispatcher, Kutchey played chair volleyball for the first time some five years ago. “I was hooked the first time I came,” she said.
As to her brusque coaching style, Kutchey said, “I’m just bossy.”
Lee Bayne, 70, has played on the team since 2019. When he was younger, the Crossville resident played volleyball and a little football.
“For seniors, it keeps you moving,” Bayne said. “It’s good for the spirit and body. It’s a lot of fun, and it passes the time.”
Bayne predicts they’ll do well at the Senior Olympics. Their success, he noted, is based on practice and knowing how to hit the ball.”
Bayne was one of two men practicing last week. Kutchey said men tend to play golf, bowl or putz around the house. Perhaps sitting in a chair hitting a beach ball around with mostly women can’t compete with sinking a putt, rolling a strike or fixing a squeaky door.
Bayne doesn’t fall into that category. “I don’t care being one of two men,” he said. “We get along well.”
Eleanor McSherry, 82, has played chair volleyball for two to three years.
“I enjoy it,” said the Crossville resident, who has five children, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and calls herself truly blessed. “It’s good exercise. We have a lot of fun.”
McSherry played baseball and other games when she was younger. She said there’s something contagious about chair volleyball and remarked you have to be there in terms of staying abreast of the action and work as a team.
Marjie Butler, 79, moved to the area about a year ago after being involved in a Connecticut auto accident that nearly claimed her life. She lives with her daughter and splits time between homes in Lake Tansi and Rock Island. Butler took up chair volleyball within the past year and finds it therapeutic.
“It helps to have to move,” Butler said. “I’m not terribly competitive. I didn’t want to do it. It’s been good for me.”
Although she didn’t play organized sports when she was younger, Butler hit golf balls until she struck a woman in the mouth with her club. She also set the stage for her chair volleyball playing.
“I had brothers,” Butler said.”We were always throwing, rolling and hitting balls around.”
Barb Morgan, 69, hit tennis balls around in high school. The Crossville resident is still trying to hit a ball over a net, but it’s much larger and doesn’t require a racket to hit it. Furthermore, she’s not holding court by herself.
“The people are so fun,” said Morgan, a member of the Fury for the past three years. “It’s a good group. I’ve met people from other teams. That’s pretty cool.”
Morgan has had rotator cuff problems, and chair volleyball is a sport that doesn’t put too much strain on her shoulder while offering a good workout. It also brings back fond memories of going to NASCAR races in Bristol, TN, and batting a beach ball around in the stands.
Morgan, who enjoys playing in the middle on the front line, doesn’t need a chalkboard to draw up her game strategy.
“I try to hit the ball and not get hit in the back of the head,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.