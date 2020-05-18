The first outing of this Coronavirus-delayed season took place at Fall Creek Falls, and was a rough one with nary a single team making their points and only five individual players making theirs.
Bruce Ingraham led the group with a respectable 81, considering the apparent difficulties the course presented on this day. In fact, with 31 players in the field, only 10 birdies were had, another testament to the difficulty of play.
The league will move to Bear Trace next.
Individual winners were Mike Tellor in first place, Ed Kidwell in second and Herb Norbom in third.
There was a tie at +1 for third place, on which Norbom prevailed against Ingraham and Larry Cornett on the 15th-hole tie breaker with a bogey versus their doubles.
The team of Bill Mrosewske, Gary Van De Carr, Herb Norbom and Bruce Ingraham -4 placed first in the team competition. Dwight Wages, Joe McConnaughy and Larry Cornett -5 placed second, while David Brooks, Vince Richardson, Frank Harkins and Charles Hensley placed third.
Skins claimed were Ingraham on #4 and #8 David Brooks on # 7 and Don Sayles on #17.
