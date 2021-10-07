I didn’t have “62 points in an October game” on my 2021 Tennessee football BINGO card, but last week’s thrashing of Mizzou left Tennessee fans pleasantly surprised for the first time in years.
Last week was a perfect storm of great execution on near-flawless play calling and game planning for the Vols.
Now with that game under our belts, let’s all turn our attention to the highly-anticipated matchup with Lane Kiffin and Ole Mi—
Wait.
There’s a sneaky matchup with South Carolina Saturday before the Vols can turn their eyes to the Rebels.
Another nooner for the Vols in Neyland awaits Heupel’s squad. Anyone who’s watched Tennessee football the past 15 years knows we can’t ever overlook an opponent.
Luckily, Heupel and the Vols have injected some energy into the team and fan base this weekend as the Volunteers will wear alternate “Dark Mode” black uniforms for the first time since Lane Kiffin’s Vols did so in 2009.
Tennessee unveiled the alternate uniforms, which include black jerseys and pants along with black trim on the helmets, Wednesday morning.
Traditionalists will moan and groan about the jerseys, but I love them. This day and age is all about flash and swagger. Younger recruits want to see flashy alternate uniforms, and these fit the bill. I cannot wait to see the uniforms in person on Saturday vs. the Gamecocks.
South Carolina is just plain bad. Tennessee should have no trouble running away with a double-digit victory over the Gamecocks, especially after seeing what the offense is capable of a week ago.
Putting together back-to-back impressive performances against sub-par opponents should be an easy ask of the Vols.
I’m not asking for another 62-24 beatdown (though it would be nice), but Saturday’s game shouldn’t be close after the first quarter. Consistency would go a long way in winning me over for Heupel. Show me that Mizzou wasn’t a flash in the pan, but something Tennessee is capable of against similar opponents from here on out.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
