It took overtime to get there, but the Cumberland County Lady Jets are back in the Region 3AA championship game and Class AA substate.
CCHS defeated Scott 3-1 in overtime during Tuesday’s Region 3AA semifinal to advance, giving them their second region championship appearance in three years.
“We had a lot of opportunities, but Scott played some of the most stubborn defense we’ve seen,” said CCHS coach Cub Whitson.
“Lots of props to them. They did a great job keeping us out of the net. We adjusted and did what we needed to do. We just couldn’t get it through their defense.”
It was Scott who took the first lead via a shot off a rebound with 19:07 until halftime. The goal put the Highlanders ahead 1-0.
Goals often come in pairs, and less than three minutes later that statement was proven as the Lady Jets broke through the Scott defense and found the back of the net. Lady Jet senior Lauren Randall tapped in a rebound from in front of the goal, tying the contest at 1-1 with 16:10 until the half.
Both teams played stout defense through the second half with neither able to find a goal. Cumberland County had multiple clean looks with less than 10 minutes remaining, but ultimately couldn’t convert, sending the game into overtime in a 1-1 tie.
In the first half of overtime, Cumberland County all-district freshman Grace Baldwin wasted no time giving her team the lead as she capitalized on a Scott keeper mistake, sending a rebounded shot past her and into the goal, putting the Lady Jets ahead 2-1 only 17 seconds into overtime.
“We knew we could do it,” Whitson said. “We’d been creating the chances. Things opened up and Grace Baldwin was in the perfect spot.”
Cumberland County’s defense held strong for the duration of the overtime, preventing Scott from taking any clean shots in the extra frame.
The nail in Scott’s coffin came with 4:20 remaining as Jordan Herring assisted Belle Christopher for the Lady Jets’ third and final goal, giving them a 3-1 region semifinal victory.
The region championship game has been kind to the Lady Jets, as they won their only appearance in 2017, a 1-0 victory over Stone Memorial.
“We’re going to need a lot of rest after tonight,” Whitson said following the Scott win. “That was 100 minutes of soccer; that’s a lot of strain. We didn’t sub a lot and we’re dealing with some injuries right now.
“At this point in the season, it’s just mental preparation.”
Cumberland County hosted Livingston Academy on Thursday in the Region 3AA championship game. The Lady Jets are 2-0 against the Wildcats this season, as they defeated them 3-1 in the regular season and 3-0 in the District 6AA championship game.
Regardless of Thursday’s result, the Lady Jets will play in the Class AA substate on Saturday with a chance to qualify for the TSSAA state soccer tournament.
With a Thursday win, CCHS will host the loser of Sequatchie County at East Hamilton. Should the Jets fall to Livingston, they will travel to the winner of said game. Start times are to be determined.
Photos, results and more from both contests will be in Tuesday’s Crossville Chronicle as well as online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
