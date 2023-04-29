After Jabari Davis completed his career with the Tennessee Volunteers and a short stint in the National Football League, he didn’t stop being involved. The former VFL running back went to work, came back to the state of Tennessee and created the Legends of Tennessee Football Camp.
Davis spearheads a group of former and current Tennessee Volunteers that travel around the state hosting youth football camps in communities. Davis and his cohorts will bring the orange and white event to Stone Memorial High School on May 5.
“Being a guy that’s always been passionate about the youth, and because of the impact coaches have had on my life, I wanted to pass on the knowledge I learned from the game of football and the things I learned about life,” Davis said. “I just felt it was in my soul to give back.
“I am a true believer that when you learn information, you give information, and when you’re blessed, you bless others. It is your responsibility to help the next generation become successful. A true calling for someone is what did you do to help others. All of us believe that.”
Registration for the camp can be done online at legendsoftennessee.org. Davis said campers should arrive at 5 p.m. on May 5. The camp will run from 6-8 p.m. and it is open for children 6-18 years of age. The kids will be split into different groups.
“We want to give these kids something fun to do in the off-season and something that is going to help them become better football players, and help them in life, in academics,” Davis said. “With the proven pattern of success we’ve had for the past five years with this camp, it’s been growing and growing. We want to take this thing all over the state, and to as many kids as we can.”
Davis said the coaching roster for the camp in Crossville is fluid because guys have jobs and family responsibilities. However, camp coaches May 5 could include former Vols Bru McCoy, Joe Milton, Jabari Small, Omari Thomas, Jacob Warren, Squirrel White, Eric Westmoreland, Chris Treece, Herman Lathers, Floyd Miley, Jarvis Reado, Justin Harrell and Bryan Kimbro.
Davis said campers will receive instruction from some of the top players in the game on offense, defense, individual positions, tackling technique, discipline and teamwork. There is also a session at every camp that includes off the field items like academics, life skills, nutrition and exercise.
“The camp is a great opportunity for the kids to learn the game of football from people that have had a lot of success in the game,” Davis said. “We will basically teach the kids the knowledge they need to play the game of football successfully and safely.
“We teach the discipline, the respect, the character that is needed to play the game football. We talk about football, football, football, but at the end of the camp, we talk about life. Even if the kids don’t play football, we encourage them to come out and have some fun.”
Walk-up registration will be taken, but Davis said it is not encouraged so that he and his staff can plan ahead, and not leave anyone out of camp t-shirts, meals, etc.
“I would tell parents your child will have an unbelievable time learning the game of football,” Davis said. “We will teach them the fundamentals, and start from the ground up. We want to educate them about the game and help them find out how much fun it is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.