Kids from Crossville and across the Upper Cumberland will have an opportunity to learn football from University of Tennessee Volunteers legends on Saturday, March 12, as the Legends of Tennessee football camp series stops by Stone Memorial High School.
The camp is put on by former University of Tennessee football stars Jabari Davis and Chris Treece.
“Crossville was a city we originally wanted to come to,” Davis said. “We had a lot of requests from people in the area. We’re excited to come out there and do an event for the community. We’ll be doing a life symposium on Friday, March 11, as well.”
“I can remember growing up in a smaller community, and we didn’t have a lot of people who came through to share their stories,” Treece added. “I had great mentors growing up playing football, and wanted to give back. This year, we’ve got 13 camps and 10 symposiums scheduled. It’s a huge undertaking, but we’ve had a huge amount of support from the former players.”
Davis and Treece planned on bringing the camp to Crossville years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their efforts.
“We actually had a point guy in the community, Michael Greene, who contacted us in 2019,” Davis added. “We met with a few people in the community, and were putting together a plan. But then coming into 2020, COVID hit and pretty much all of our camps were shut down. We already had Crossville on our mind, and reached out to Coach [Derik] Samber right after the season.”
Legends of Tennessee was started with two focuses.
“We started this in 2018, to get former UT Vol football players back together and doing charity work in the community,” Davis said. “This is a way we can teach football and give back, educate and inspire the next generation of athletes.
“It’s grown from 2018 until now,” he added. “We’ve been to numerous cities all over the state, and worked with over 1,500 kids. Me and Chris have been doing this for the past 10 years, but the Legends of Tennessee idea came in 2018.”
The Friday symposium will be at Stone Memorial High School’s gymnasium from 6-8 p.m. March 11. The fee is $20.
Saturday’s camp is $85, and registration begins at 9 a.m. Camp then runs from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets to both are available online.
“They can visit our website, www.legendsoftennessee.org,” Treece said. “It’s got all the information on there as far as camps and symposiums. You can click on the ‘camps’ link and scroll down to Stone Memorial, and order both tickets in the same place. The symposium is March 11, and camp March 12. We can’t wait to share with all the young men and women in the community.”
“If any businesses or people are looking to become a potential sponsor or volunteer, you can contact us at info@legendsoftennessee.org,” Davis added. “We’re always trying to get the community more involved.
