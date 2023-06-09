Butch Lefebvre had an idea.
As he was preparing for his son and daughter to enter Stone Memorial High School, he wondered if fishing was part of the school’s varsity sports roster.
Lefebvre is an avid fisherman, and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to his children.
Some diligent research found a fishing program is not currently offered at SMHS, but Lefebvre spoke with school officials, gave them his vision for the program and, last Friday, he had his first informational meeting for parents and students about starting the program in the fall.
Over 25 people attended.
“My daughter entered high school two years ago and I attended her freshman orientation. They were going over their sports and said if they don’t have a sport students are interested in, they would be happy to look at it,” said Lefebvre.
“That made me think of my son who likes to fish. So, I looked into what it would take to get a program started.
“It doesn’t take a lot. I presented my plan and they approved it. They said they had thought about it in the past, but hadn’t had anyone that wanted to facilitate the program. I told them that’s me!”
Stone Memorial Athletic Director Nathan Brown said the idea for a fishing team has been tossed around for some time. He said now is the right time to take the next step.
“We have had several interested students and parents approach me about it since I took the job at SMHS,” Brown said.
“I’ve been searching for a coach so we could make it happen, and I was lucky enough to have Coach Butch reach out to me and express interest in taking the idea and making it a reality.
“Fishing is a growing sport across the nation and especially the Upper Cumberland. We are excited to finally get going and I believe with Butch at the helm, we can catch up soon and start having lots of success for the young people that are interested.”
Lefebvre was born and raised in Delaware and fishing was practically a daily activity as he was growing up. He said the key to getting the program ready to go at Stone Memorial is just a matter of crossing your T’s and dotting your I’s.
The biggest challenge, he said, is finding boat captains who are willing to volunteer their boat and services to the team.
“Each boat will comprise a team, which will be two anglers and a boat captain,” the coach said.
“The captain can’t do anything except get the boat from one place to another. He or she can not influence the fishing. The students do everything else.”
The requirements of the students are fairly simple. Students have fees, which includes memberships in Bassmaster, Bass Nation and the Tennessee Bass Nation organizations. Liability forms must also be completed.
“Any opportunity we can use to positively impact a student’s life, we will take advantage of. Colleges treat fishing as a competitive sport, so we will too,” Brown said. “We expect to put competitive teams out there and prepare these young students for success in life. There are several college scholarships available for competitive fishermen, and we expect to start getting our kids to that level quickly.”
Lefebvre encouraged any interested students and adults wishing to volunteer to be boat captains or help with the program to email him at ccsd832@hotmail.com.
Brown said he is excited about the future of the fishing program at Stone and believes, under Lefebvre’s guidance, SMHS will be a fishing powerhouse in the near future.
“All information can be obtained by reaching out to myself or Coach Butch, but the basics are pretty straightforward,” Brown said. “A fisherman must provide their own boat and equipment. A boat captain (driver of the boat), must be an adult, licensed and insured. Each boat can have two students fishing. There’s no limit to how many boats we can enter into tournaments.
“I would tell the parents that we are excited to finally get a competitive fishing team started and they should reach out as soon as possible if they’re interested in helping.”
