Inclement weather has once again affected the local basketball schedule, as this time the Cumberland County elementary basketball tournament has been pushed back.
The quarterfinal round, originally scheduled for Saturday, is pushed to Monday afternoon.
The semifinals will now be played Thursday, Feb. 3 at Stone Memorial High School.
The two girls games will be played at 4 and 6 p.m., while the boys games are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m.
The championship round will be held Monday, Feb. 7, at Stone Memorial High School.
The girls championship is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the boys following at 7.
