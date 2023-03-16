The Stone Memorial Panthers scored five runs over the final two innings Wednesday night to blow open a 5-5 baseball game and take a 10-5 victory over district foe Livingston Academy in Crossville. The victory, the second in as many days over the Wildcats, moves the Panthers to 3-0 on the season.
“I want to give a shout out to Livingston Academy,” said Stone coach Trent Stokes. “They’re scrappy, they never give up. Both of the games [4-2] with Livingston were close. We know it is always fun playing them because you know you’re going to have to play well. That’s the way we want to start a season, get a sweep and get out ahead of the district race.”
With the score tied at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Panthers pushed two more runs across the plate. Nolan Wyatt popped up to lead off and Killian Diem followed with a double, and an error by the LA shortstop allowed him to advance to third base. Rayce Boston then doubled to score Diem.
Talyn Hurd reached on a fielder’s choice and Wade Wilson came up next and slammed a double to bring in Boston to make it 7-5.
The Panthers scored three more in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Osmun led off with a double and Braden Looper walked. Osmun came around to score on a throwing error and Bryce Elmore then singled. Nolan Wyatt struck out, but Diem reached base on a third strike that got past the catcher. Boston followed with a strike out, but Hurd came up next and scored Looper and Elmore on a double to make it 10-5.
“For a freshman like Hurd to come in and come right out of the gate and be a main factor in a game like that, it is great,” Stokes said. “Our thoughts early in the year were he’s a freshman, let’s ease him into the lineup. But it is hard to get him out of the lineup. During the preseason he did everything he had to do to make sure we weren’t taking him out of the lineup.”
Stone Memorial drew first blood with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Wilson opened the game with a walk and then he stole second base. Colin Tiegs followed with an RBI single. After Osmun popped up, Looper singled and Elmore reached on an error, which allowed Tiegs to score. Looper came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Diem to make it 3-0.
The Panthers added a run in the second and Livingston Academy scored in the top of the third to make it 4-1. Boston laid down a sacrifice bunt later to score Wyatt to push the Stone lead to 5-1. However, the Wildcats came right back and scored one in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to eventually tie the game at 5-5.
“So far, I have learned this team has a lot of grit,” Stokes said. “We battle, we get down, but we never give up. We keep swinging. And, I think our pitchers have been able to pitch their way out of some tough situations this year. They’re throwing strikes.”
“We’ve got one guy on the shelf right now, Wade Wilson is nursing an injury,” Stokes said. “So, it has kind of been ‘Johnny Whole staff’, piecing it together. Looper was able to do a good job for us Tuesday night, and that allowed us to go with a 1-2 punch of Titus and Nick tonight.
Stone Memorial will be back in action Monday night at 5:30 p.m. when the Panthers host the defending state champion Upperman Bees.
“Upperman is on the mountain top, they’re the state champions,” Stokes said. “If you want to measure yourself as a team, that’s where you go and find out what you’re all about.”
