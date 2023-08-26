The United Fund’s Annual Golf Tournament drew a large crowd Aug. 19 at the Dorchester Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.
A total of 40 teams helped the organization raise almost $11,000.
Every member of the 40 teams seemed to enjoy the tournament, with options that included a mulligan, a ball throw for every player, and three feet of string to be used strategically for ball placement.
Scores generally ranged from a low of 43 to 65.
The team of Brent Moores, Jason Longmire, Bradley Sewell and Shane Sewell won the first place title in the first flight of competition. The group, sponsored by Bob Folger, shot 43 for 18 holes.
Second place in the first flight was the team of Jake Randol, Jake Eberhart, and Earnie and Shannon Brown. That group shot 46 and won a scorecard playoff.
The third-place award went to Tyler Eaton, Rob McMillian, Chase Clark and Levi Blaylock with a 46.
The team of Jason Holland, Marty Moore, Richard Russell and Rod Walker won the second flight with a 55, after winning a scorecard playoff with the team of Anthony Williams, Frank Williams, Gerald Williams and Mike Gallagher.
The third-place team consisted of Mike Crain, Alex Tasca, Robert Martin and John Weckley. As a group, this team also shot a score of 55.
There were also two winners for Closest to the Pin. Brandon Sherrill won the honor for the men, while Sara Drake took the women’s award.
The United Fund impacts lives in the community by providing grant funding to over 30 local non-profits that provides programs and services in Cumberland County.
To learn more about the United Fund or to donate go to www.cumberlandunitedfund.org
