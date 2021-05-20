Professional golf comes to Lake Tansi next week, as the course will host the City of Crossville Team Championship Monday and Tuesday.
The two-day long golf tournament features PGA professionals from across Tennessee, including those in Cumberland County, competing in team and individual competitions.
Crossville and Fairfield Glade will be well represented in the tournament as seven local professionals will compete.
Five FG professionals or assistant pros will be in action, including Adam Forgey, Jack Sixkiller, Jeff Houston, Mark Hickey and Cody King.
Bear Trace head professional Kelvin Burgin and Golf Capital Learning Center owner Greg Wyatt will also competing in the two-day tournament.
COVID-19 pushed last season’s tournament back to September, where two teams shot an impressive -25 to tie as co-champions.
Casey Flenniken, Alex Cox, Rick Mays and Bob Rice made up the first winning team, while Mark Houser, Bryan Rodgers, Brandon Rodgers and Ron Waters were on the second.
Flenniken won the individual championship, shooting a -13.
