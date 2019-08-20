Monday afternoon saw 13 high school golf teams converge onto Lake Tansi Golf Course for the Golf Capital Classic.
Cumberland County’s Jaxon Reed and Stone Memorial’s Brady Brewer put on stellar performances to place on the medals stand as individuals.
Brewer placed second overall with a 78, while Reed shot a 79 to finish fourth after a scorecard playoff.
Cookeville finished first with a team score of 324, followed by White County at 339.
Cumberland County finished third at 343. Along with Reed’s 79, Tucker Christopher shot an 85, Nick Horvath shot 89, and Jackson Inman recorded a 90.
Stone Memorial’s Will Magnusson recorded an 84 in the contest.
