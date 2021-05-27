Tennessee’s top golf talent converged onto Lake Tansi Golf Course this week for the City of Crossville Team Championship.
Crossville and Fairfield Glade were well-represented as seven local professionals competed in the two days of golf on Monday and Tuesday.
Fairfield Glade’s Jeff Houston, Cody King, Jack Sixkiller, Adam Forgey and Mark Hickey were in action.
Houston serves as the director of golf in Fairfield Glade and Sixkiller is the head professional at Dorchester.
Forgey is the assistant pro at Heatherhurst while King serves as assistant at Stonehenge.
Hickey is on staff at Druid Hills.
Also playing were Bear Trace head professional Kelvin Burgin and Golf Capital Learning Center owner Greg Wyatt.
Houston and King were part of the tournament’s winning team along with Logan Stewart and Hunter Stoneman.
Their four-man team turned in a -24 over two days, beating out the second-place team by one stroke.
Houston tallied 11 birdies on his way to a -2 overall.
King contributed 10 birdies over the two days of play and shot -2 for the tournament as well.
Forgey shot a -4 over the two days. Burgin turned in a +1, including an eagle on No. 9 on day one.
Photos from day two are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
