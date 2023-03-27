SEATTLE, WA — The fourth-seeded Lady Vols pulled within one late in the second half after trailing by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but their comeback came up short as No. 1 seed Virginia Tech pulled off a 73-64 victory on Saturday in the Seattle 3 Regional Semifinal game at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Lady Vols finished the season with 25 wins, reaching that milestone for the 38th time in program history. They advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2015 and 2016.
Three players were in double figures for Tennessee (25-12), with senior Jordan Horston leading the way with 17 points.
Senior Rickea Jackson was close behind with 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while graduate Jordan Walker added 12 points.
For Virginia Tech (30-4), Georgia Amoore turned in a game-high 29 points. Kayana Traylor and Elizabeth Kitley also had strong outings with 14 and 12, respectively.
The Hokies jumped out to a 9-0 lead early as UT struggled to connect from the floor until Jordan Walker got UT on the board with a jumper just under three minutes into play.
Jillian Hollingshead followed it up a minute and a half later to pull the Lady Vols within five, but VT went on a 7-2 run to lead 16-6 by the 3:35 mark.
Hollingshead answered with a layup, and Jackson sank a three to pull Tennessee back within five two minutes later.
Kitley hit a layup, but Jackson converted on a three-point play in the closing seconds to send the game into the second period with Virginia Tech on top 18-13.
The teams traded buckets through the first two minutes of the second frame, with UT creeping within four off a three by Horston, but Amoore responded with a trey on the fast break to send the Hokies ahead 25-18 with 7:13 to go in the half.
The Lady Vols cut the deficit down to five twice before a three by Traylor set off an 8-0 run spanning the final three minutes of the half to give VT a 35-22 advantage at the break.
The Hokies came out hot in the second half, scoring on their first two possessions to lead 40-22 by the 8:56 mark. Tess Darby answered with a jumper, and Walker added three points to pull UT back within 13 three minutes later.
Kitley hit a short jumper before both teams remained scoreless for two minutes.
Horston ended the drought with a mid-range bucket, and the Lady Vols remained within 13 until a 3-pointer by D’Asia Gregg put the Hokies out front 47-31 with 1:44 left in the third. Both teams hit a pair of free throws before UT closed out the period with seven unanswered points to pull within single digits at 49-40.
