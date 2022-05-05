University of Tennessee head women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper made her way to Crossville last Saturday and was the keynote speaker at the inaugural Character Banquet for local high school athletes.
“It was a really nice event,” said Harper. “Not often do you see events that celebrate the character of our student-athletes, so I’m happy to be a part of it.”
Harper, formerly Kellie Jolly, grew up in neighboring Sparta, less than 45 minutes from Crossville. Harper played for the White County Warriorettes before a decorated career at the University of Tennessee.
“Getting back into this area, it feels like home,” she said. “I was pulling up and showing my kids what was over here. I’m very familiar with Crossville and Cumberland County through athletics and just proximity.”
Under Harper, the Lady Volunteers reached the Sweet 16 last season and are preparing for a deeper run next season.
“We’ve been navigating some of the new normals,” Harper said. “Part of that is the transfer portal. We’ve been able to add some really good basketball players through the portal. It’s a very busy spring for me.”
