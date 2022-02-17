The 2021-’22 season came to a close for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers Tuesday night as they fell at White County, 67-35.
Stone Memorial was without starting point guard Adison Howard due to injury for their first-round game against the No. 3-seeded Warriorettes.
“I’m really proud of our girls,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “Even at full strength, we would’ve had our hands full with that team. I’m proud of the ones we had available; they were out there competing.”
Lone senior Katie Adkisson played her final game in a Lady Panther uniform.
In her four seasons, Adkisson was a key part in three substate appearances and one trip to the Class AAA state tournament semifinals in 2020, before COVID-19 canceled the rest of the tournament.
“Katie gave everything she possibly could, right to the very end,” Buck said.” For her to shift roles from a spot-up shooter to being a leader and help these young guys through a challenging year, I’m crazy proud of her.”
In Tuesday’s game, Rachel Houston led SMHS with 15 points, followed by Adkisson with 12, all coming in the second half.
White County wasted no time taking control Tuesday as they led 18-6 after the first period and 32-16 at halftime.
The Warriorettes closed out strong in the second half to win by a final score of 67-36.
Stone Memorial (35): Rachel Houston 15, Katie Adkisson 12, Kortney Headrick 4, Taylor Guthrie 4
