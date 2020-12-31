Three days of thrilling basketball saw the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers leave Maryville with three victories and a Christmas Classic championship trophy.
Stone Memorial defeated Alcoa on Monday, previously undefeated Grainger County on Tuesday and avenged an earlier loss to Maryville in the tournament championship game on Wednesday.
Stone Memorial vs. Alcoa
The Lady Panthers opened the Maryville Christmas Classic on Monday against local program Alcoa, and defeated the Lady Tornadoes 58-48.
The Lady Panthers never trailed and led by as many as 18 points (39-21) before Alcoa went on an 18-4 run to cut the SMHS lead to 43-39.
Stone Memorial then closed the game out by a 15-8 margin to win 58-48.
Stone Memorial’s Tessa Miller led all scorers with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Annah Goss, Mattie Buck and Skylar Dishman each scored eight points for SMHS.
Stone Memorial (58): Tessa Miller 21, Skylar Dishman 8, Mattie Buck 8, Annah Goss 8, Keaton Freitag 6, Katie Adkisson 5, Taylor Guthrie 2
Stone Memorial vs. Grainger County
A showdown of top Tennessee programs followed, as previously undefeated Grainger County faced off against the Lady Panthers in the semifinals.
Stone Memorial was again victorious, this time by a 62-49 margin.
The contest was the first-ever matchup between AAU teammates Tessa Miller and Tori Rutherford of Grainger County, who led their respective teams in scoring.
Miller, a Belmont signee, posted 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Rutherford, who will be playing college basketball at Carson-Newman, recorded 13 points, three steals and two assists.
Stone Memorial started red-hot as they led the Grizzlies 13-4 after the first quarter. The Lady Panthers kept their foot on the gas as they led 31-15 at halftime on their way to a 62-49 victory.
Stone Memorial (62): Tessa Miller 24, Annah Goss 14, Katie Adkisson 12, Skylar Dishman 6, Mattie Buck 6
Stone Memorial vs. Maryville
Wednesday’s championship game saw two top-level Class AAA programs in a rematch, as the Lady Panthers faced host-school Maryville and defeated the Rebels 54-52 in overtime.
Mattie Buck hit SMHS’ game-winning free throws with less than a second remaining.
The win avenged Stone Memorial’s only loss on the season, as the Rebels defeated SMHS 72-67 in the season-opener on Nov. 17.
The Lady Panthers are now 9-1 overall and will face The King’s Academy next on January 5.
Stone Memorial (54): Tessa Miller 17, Mattie Buck 14, Katie Adkisson 11, Annah Goss 10, Keaton Freitag 2
