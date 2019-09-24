“Finish” has been Stone Memorial volleyball coach Tori Permenter’s message to her team this season. They heard it Monday night.
Facing multiple-point deficits in each set played Monday, the Lady Panthers defeated Seymour and South Doyle in a play-day at Seymour High School.
“We were a little tired in the beginning, but a win is a win,” said SMHS coach Tori Permenter. “It wasn’t pretty, but they did get it together and I’m proud of them for finishing.”
Seymour
Seymour took the first set of the day 25-21 against SMHS, and immediately jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the second set.
Seymour steadily held off the Lady Panthers, taking a 22-18 lead late in the set. From there, Stone Memorial rallied and caught the Lady Eagles at 23 points apiece. The teams battled until the Lady Panthers won the set 28-26 off points from Kayle Davis and Brooke Galan.
In the final set, Stone Memorial jumped out to a 14-9 lead and survived a late Seymour run to win 16-14.
“I love that we went three sets,” said Permenter. “I think that they need that practice. I think we needed that for districts.”
South Doyle
Much like the first game, Stone Memorial needed a comeback against South Doyle. After trailing early, Stone Memorial went on a late run to win the first set 25-23.
A 9-0 run closed out the second set for Stone Memorial against South Doyle. After a 16-all tie, the Lady Panthers reeled off nine unanswered points to win the set 25-16 and sweep the play-day.
Stone Memorial returned home for district action on Tuesday when they hosted Upperman. The Lady Panthers will host Smith County on Thursday.
