The Crossville high school softball season sweep goes to the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers as they defeated Cumberland County on Wednesday, 18-4.
“Our hitting was a lot better,” said SMHS head coach Chasity Bohannon. “Everybody was making contact and we were finding holes in the defense. The girls just wanted it a little more today.”
SMHS’ win follows their March 17 victory over the Lady Jets, 8-5.
“It is so special,” said SMHS shortstop Kimberlyn Cash. “Especially since they’re our cross-town rival.
“Our bats were definitely working,” she added. “We picked it up a little more. Our spirits were up, too.”
The Lady Panthers totaled 12 hits in the four-inning affair, led by Camdyn Holbrook going 3-4 with 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored and a double.
Cash, Kara VonAchen and Bella Farris each tallied two hits for SMHS. Cash stole five bases while scoring 4 runs in the win, while VonAchen drove in four runs.
For Cumberland County, Aubrey Ostrander went 2-2 with an RBI, a double and a run scored.
VonAchen led SMHS in the circle, pitching all four innings in the win.
Stone Memorial posted 4 runs in the top of the first inning before Cumberland County answered with 3 in the bottom of the frame.
A 6-run top of the second saw Stone Memorial take a 10-3 lead before shutting out CCHS in the bottom of the frame.
“We kept our heads up and brought our momentum from hitting over to defense,” Cash added. “We wanted to be clean the rest of the game.”
The top of the third saw SMHS tack on 2 runs before the Jets scored 1 in the bottom to make the score 12-4 SMHS going into the fourth.
The top of the fourth inning saw Stone Memorial score 6 runs again to take an 18-4 lead before closing the game out in the bottom of the frame to end the contest via TSSAA mercy rule, 18-4.
Cumberland County traveled to Livingston Academy on Thursday and hosts Macon County on May 5.
Stone Memorial traveled to Upperman on Thursday and hosts Clarkrange on Tuesday.
