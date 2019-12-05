The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers continued their winning ways in dominant fashion Tuesday night, as they defeated Franklin County 75-40.
“It was a really good night on both ends,” SMHS head coach Mike Buck said. “We continued to get good looks, and good shooters made shots.”
Leading the way offensively was sophomore Katie Adkisson, who scored 21 points off the bench. Adkisson hit six three-pointers in the victory, which follows her five three-pointer performance at York on Monday.
“There’s very few schools that can say they had nine three-pointers coming off the bench,” Buck added. “We had 35 points total off the bench.
“I love that it’s somebody new every night. We’ve got a lot of girls that can score, and it’s exciting when they get rolling.”
Franklin County kept things close in the first period, as SMHS led 15-11 after the firs quarter.
“Franklin County came out early and competed with high energy, and it took us a minute to get rolling,” Buck added.
Stone Memorial took control of the game in the second period, as the Lady Panthers outscored Franklin County 27-9 in the quarter to take a 42-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“Defensively and on the boards, we put our foot down,” Buck said. “Offense is created by good defense and rebounding.”
Stone Memorial stayed hot in the second half as they led 62-29 after three periods before winning by a final score of 75-40.
The Lady Panthers hit 16 three-pointers and were 50% from behind the arc in the victory.
Junior Tessa Miller finished the night with a double double, scoring 16 points and recording 10 rebounds. The Belmont commit also had five steals.
Point guard Mattie Buck posted five points, three steals and eight assists against Franklin County.
Annah Goss and Emma Capps also hit double-figures scoring as Goss had 11 and Capps finished with 12.
Stone Memorial is now 6-0 on the season and have an average margin of victory of 19.5 points.
The Lady Panthers will travel to the Roundball in the Hall Classic at Science Hill High School this weekend for games against Mountain Heritage High School (NC) and Science Hill.
The Crossville Chronicle will post game updates, stats and more on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews and online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (75): Katie Adkisson 21, Tessa Miller 16, Emma Capps 12, Annah Goss 11, Keaton Freitag 6, Mattie Buck 5, Skylar Dishman 3, Chloe Roark 1
Photos by Walt Riches
