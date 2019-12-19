It’s been 10 days since Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have been on the hardwood, but the weather delays did little to slow them down Tuesday night, as they won at Franklin County 58-24.
“It’s hard to go that long without a game,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck.
“I was really pleased with our focus. It’s a long way down here, and we knew they were going to compete and play hard.”
Stone Memorial’s dominance came from inside, as the Lady Panthers posted 34 points in the paint.
Junior forward Tessa Miller neared a triple double, as she finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in three quarters. Senior forward Emma Capps recorded 19 points and five rebounds, also only in three periods of action.
“That’s a tribute to Emma and Tessa running the floor and sealing up the lane,” Buck said. “Our best post feeders at times are our other posts. It was a focus tonight and an advantage we had.”
The Lady Panthers never trailed in Tuesday’s win, as they started the contest on a 22-3 run through the first 11 minutes of action. SMHS led 32-12 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers led by as many as 39 points (55-16) in the second half before winning by a final score of 58-24.
The victory improves the Lady Panthers’ record to 8-1 overall and completes the season sweep of Franklin County.
Stone Memorial will next take the court Saturday in the SMHS Christmas Classic. The Lady Panthers will face Jackson County at noon and York Institute at 4:30 p.m.
“We’ve got two local teams, York and Jackson County, coming in,” Buck said. “They’re going to play each other Friday night, and we’re going to turn around and play them both Saturday. We’re looking forward to that.”
Stone Memorial (58): Tessa Miller 19, Emma Capps 19, Mattie Buck 6, Annah Goss 6, Kenry Malone 3, Katie Adkisson 3, Chloe Roark 2
