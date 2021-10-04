Senior night was a successful one for Stone Memorial volleyball last Thursday as the Lady Panthers defeated Van Buren County, 3-1.
Four seniors were honored before the game: Brylee Galan, Brooklyn Buck, Olivia Gunderson and Kenry Malone.
Gunderson and Malone each recorded 10 kills, followed by Amy Gunderson with nine.
Amy Gunderson also recorded four aces.
Brylee Galan posted 18 digs, followed by Sophia Johns with 16 and Brooklyn Buck with 14. Buck had 24 assists as well.
Stone Memorial took
the first set, 25-20, before Van Buren rallied to win the second by a score of 25-23.
The Lady Panthers battled through the next two sets, winning nail-biters in the third and fourth sets by a score of 25-22 in each.
The District 8AA tournament kicks off on Tuesday, where the Lady Panthers will face Livingston Academy at 4:30
p.m. at Upperman High School.
Cumberland County will take the court against Upperman at 6 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to follow at 7:30 p.m.
