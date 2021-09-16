The Lady Panther and Lady Jet middle school softball teams met on the diamond for the second time last Thursday, and SMMS left Jet Park with a 14-2 victory.
Cadence Cox did it all for the Lady Panthers, going 3-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs at the plate while striking out seven and giving up only two hits and one walk in the circle.
One of Cox’s hits cleared the fence for a home run in the second inning.
Emeri Sherrill also recorded multiple hits for the Lady Panthers, going 2-4 with two RBIs in the win.
Ashley Whittenburg went 1-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Lady Panthers as well.
The Lady Jet hits came from Tessa Hayes and Delaney Smith, who both singled against the Lady Panthers.
Photos from both Lady Panthers versus Lady Jet softball games this season can be found online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
