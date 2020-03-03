The Stone Memorial “revenge tour” is now complete.
Monday night in Sparta, the No. 8 Lady Panthers defeated White County in the Region 3AAA semifinals 64-52, avenging their district tournament loss to the Warriorettes from 11 days prior.
“White County had been on a roll here recently,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. “They’ve caught lightning in a bottle, and Coach Dodgen works his tail off.”
Stone Memorial has now avenged each of its three losses (Science Hill, Clarkrange and White County) in their second matchup with the respective team.
The teams faced off in front of a sellout crowd at White County High School during Monday’s semifinal matchups.
“It definitely gave us more motivation to beat them on their home court,” said junior Tessa Miller. “It was really fun, and that’s what created the energy.”
“The environment tonight was awesome,” said junior guard Mattie Buck. “Our students and fans were here to support us.”
Leading the way for Stone Memorial was Miller, who recorded 29 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in the win.
Stone Memorial looked poised to run away with a victory early in the first period, as SMHS started the contest on a 14-0 run.
White County wouldn’t lay down so easily, as the Warriorettes answered with 13 consecutive points to end the opening period.
“We go through spurts a lot. Spurts are going to happen in the game, we just shouldn’t have let it be that big,” Miller said.
White County briefly took two second-quarter leads before SMHS recovered to lead 30-29 at halftime.
A strong defensive third quarter put the Lady Panthers back on track, as they outscored White County 15-7 in the period.
“We got a lot of stops on defense, and we got our confidence back,” Miller added. “Once we got that run, we took their heart away.”
White County briefly cut the SMHS lead to five points (47-42) in the final period before Stone Memorial sealed the deal to win 64-52.
“Definitely defense,” Mattie Buck said on how SMHS pulled away. “We were talking more on defense, and making sure our passes were more crisp on offense.”
The win guarantees Stone Memorial two more games: the Region 3AAA championship against Bradley Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday at White County, and a Class AAA sectional contest against either Tullahoma or Blackman on Saturday, location to be determined.
“It feels great, especially since we’re guaranteed two games,” Miller said. “The next game will be a hard one, but we’re hoping to win and get one more at home.”
They (Bradley Central) are the top dog out there," coach Buck said. "They’re as tough mentally as any team out there. They’re going to be tough for us to handle, but we’ve got some things that can give them trouble. I expect a great game, and hope all of Crossville comes down to watch it."
Stone Memorial (64): Tessa Miller 29, Emma Capps 13, Mattie Buck 6, Keaton Freitag 6, Chloe Roark 6, Annah Goss 4
