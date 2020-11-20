A last-minute game added to the schedule turned into a victory for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers Thursday night, as they traveled to Webb School of Knoxville and defeated the Lady Spartans, 48-23.
Stone Memorial and Webb agreed to play the game Wednesday afternoon, about 24 hours before the game tipped off.
“I was tickled when she (coach Shelley Collier) called,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “I spent all day yesterday on the phone trying to find somebody to play Saturday. Coach Collier called yesterday and said she couldn’t play Saturday, but she could tonight.”
Getting on the court for live competition is key for Stone Memorial during a season of uncertainty due to COVID-19.
“It’s huge,” Buck said. “You can practice all you want, but there’s always some slippage. You can never simulate or create this atmosphere.
“It got our kids’ juices flowing; they love getting out there and competing together,” he added. “We’ve got to stay on the floor as much as possible, and pray this craziness gets over quick.”
A slow-moving first half saw Stone Memorial take a 26-10 lead into halftime. SMHS senior Tessa Miller scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the first two quarters of action.
“Offensively, we were trying to do some things to change and get better,” Buck said. “It’s going to take a little while for us to figure out who we are.”
Stone Memorial put the game away with a strong third quarter in which their outscored Webb 17-3 to lead 43-13 going into the final period. SMHS won by a final score of 48-23.
“Webb plays really hard,” Buck added. “They slow the ball down offensively so you have to guard for several seconds. I was proud of us defensively. We gave up 72 points at Maryville. We shouldn’t give up 72 to anybody.”
Miller finished the contest with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Point guard Mattie Buck posted 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Stone Memorial is now 1-1 on the season and will take the court again on Tuesday when they host cross-town rival Cumberland County. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (48): Tessa Miller 16, Mattie Buck 14, Keaton Freitag 6, Kenry Malone 4, Taylor Guthrie 4, Katie Adkisson 3, Skylar Dishman 1
