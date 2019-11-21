Basketball in Crossville officially tipped off Tuesday night as the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers took down a loaded Maryville team, 67-55.
“That’s a really good basketball team,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. “They lost two regular season games last year.”
“That was a great challenge for our team,” said SMHS senior Emma Capps about Maryville. “We had to come out and give our best in the first game.”
It was Maryville who got off to a hot start as the Lady Rebels took an 8-2 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
From there, Stone Memorial stormed back to take a 16-14 lead via a Capps three-pointer at the 2:41 mark of the first quarter. The Lady Panthers led 18-16 after one quarter.
“That start was on me,” Buck said. “I had us in a goofy defense and we weren’t rotating good. It put us in a corner early, but we kept scoring with them.”
SMHS held on to their lead through the second period to lead 29-24 at halftime.
Maryville wouldn’t go away quietly, as they surged to take a 35-34 lead midway through the third period and led 46-45 going into the fourth quarter.
“We knew they were going to make a run, because they’re good,” Buck said.
After the Rebels took a 48-45 lead less than a minute into the fourth period, Stone Memorial took over the contest and outscored Maryville 22-9 in the final period to win 67-55.
“We stayed in our defensive scouting report,” Buck added. “I am proud of our girls.”
Capps, a Gardner-Webb signee, finished with 22 points via six three-pointers and four rebounds.
“It started a long time ago with hours in the gym,” Capps said on her performance. “The past two years, I really haven’t been pleased with my three-point percentage. I put a lot of time into that, and being what my team needs me to be.”
Though the Lady Panthers won, Buck sees room for improvement.
“We’ve got a lot we can get better on,” he said. “I really like the pieces we have. They know we have a lot of work to do, but they’re ready.”
SMHS sophomore Annah Goss nailed four three-pointers on her way to 12 points, with junior Tessa Miller contributing 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Stone Memorial (67): Emma Capps 22, Annah Goss 12, Tessa Miller 12, Keaton Freitag 9, Mattie Buck 5, Chloe Roark 4, Katie Adkisson 3
