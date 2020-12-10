The long-awaited showdown between the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers and Cumberland County Lady Jets came to fruition Tuesday night, as the teams faced off for the first time since Jan. 4.
Stone Memorial came away from Tuesday’s cross-town rivalry game with a 53-33 victory, led by 18 points and 14 rebounds from senior Tessa Miller.
“We’re very thankful to play any game,” said Miller. “Obviously, we’ve had a few cancelations. Just to be here for the first time tonight and actually get to play was a good feeling.”
The contest was played in front of as full of a crowd as COVID protocols allow.
“It was awesome,” Miller added. “We’ve been telling ourselves in the previous games that we have to create our own energy. Having our students there to create that energy makes it so much easier on us.
“We had a bunch of students come out, and we appreciate that,” she added. “The pressure was on more, but those are the most fun environments.”
“It was good for us, and it felt normal again,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “It felt like high school basketball in the Upper Cumberland. It’s always fun to compete against a rival, especially a team at the caliber of Stone.”
The teams battled close during the first quarter, as Stone Memorial led 13-10 after the opening period.
“I was a little frustrated with how we played last night against Marion County, and I feel like we responded to that,” said McWilliams after the game. “Stone is such a talented team and they’re on their way to great things.”
SMHS began to pull away in the second period, as they led 27-16 at halftime.
“A lot of the mistakes were more on our part,” Miller said. “We weren’t really moving on offense a lot, and we weren’t finding the easy shots.”
A dominant third quarter saw Stone Memorial outscore Cumberland County 20-5 in the frame to take a 47-21 lead going into the final quarter before winning by a final score of 53-33.
I’m really pleased with us defensively,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “Their two best offensive players are solid. I think we can be great on the defensive end.”
“We knew going in that they’ve got a lot of girls that can knock down threes,” Miller said. “Emery Baragona and some of their other guards are very drive-first girls. Our biggest thing was to take away their dribble, and have a girl in help at all times.
“We weren’t afraid to step out on those shooters, because we knew somebody would be in the paint to help in case they did get beat,” Miller added.
Along with Miller’s double-double, Annah Goss and Keaton Freitag scored in double figures with 10 points apiece.
Senior Chloe Reagan led Cumberland County in scoring with eight points, followed by Nerissa Scarbrough with 7.
“I’m proud of the way my team competed tonight as a whole,” McWilliams said. “Our defense was good at times, and we’re still working on our offense.
“Slowing it down a little worked in our favor tonight,” he added. “We’ve just got to figure out ways to put the ball in the basket.”
Cumberland County (2-6) will return to action this Friday night, as they travel to Sequatchie County for a District 7AA contest.
Stone Memorial (3-1) will play a girls-only game against Christian Academy of Knoxville this Saturday at SMHS. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Stone Memorial (53): Tessa Miller 18, Annah Goss 10, Keaton Freitag 10, Katie Adkisson 9, Skylar Dishman 3, Mattie Buck 2, Abbey Weaver 1
Cumberland County (33): Chloe Reagan 8, Nerissa Scarbrough 7, Abby Houston 5, Shelbi Smith 5, Josi Smith 4, Emery Baragona 2, Jalynn Baldwin 2
