The Class AAA No. 8 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers got back in the win column Monday night, as they defeated Cookeville 75-62 in the District 6AAA consolation game.
The victory follows the Lady Panthers’ upset loss to eventual district champion White County, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and defeated No. 2 Rhea County in the championship game.
Leading the way for Stone Memorial was senior Emma Capps, who posted 29 points and eight rebounds.
Tessa Miller followed with 13 points and six rebounds in limited minutes.
Stone Memorial led 19-14 after one quarter and 41-30 at the half.
A strong defensive third quarter sealed the deal, as SMHS only gave up eight points in the period to lead 56-38 after going into the fourth.
Later that night, Miller and Capps were named to the all-tournament team.
Stone Memorial enters Region 3AAA play at 26-3 overall, and will travel to East Hamilton Friday for a region quarterfinal matchup with the Hurricanes.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.
Stone Memorial defeated East Hamilton 79-55 earlier this season in a contest held at SMHS.
Stone Memorial (75): Emma Capps 29, Tessa Miller 13, Annah Goss 9, Mattie Buck 9, Keaton Freitag 8, Katie Adkisson 5, Chloe Roark 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.