Thursday’s matchup of county softball teams saw the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers take down the Cumberland County Lady Jets, 8-5, at SMHS.
“I’m really proud of our girls for stepping up and showing some leadership and heart,” said SMHS head coach Chasity Bohannon. “These girls had been getting down on themselves quickly; we’ve been working through pushing through it.”
Stone Memorial racked up 13 hits, led by Kara Vonachen, Bailey Dyer, Haley Dalton, Kimberlyn Cash and Chesney Cash with two hits each.
For Cumberland County, Bella Phann, Kelsi Hodgson, Alexis Pugh, Rachael Sherrill and Zayda Minnifee each had two hits.
CCHS got on the board first in the opening frame as a Hodgson fly ball to center scored Sierra Reed from third.
A strong first inning saw SMHS post four runs to take an early 4-1 advantage. Ellie Smith started the run with a double, scoring Vonachen. Camden Holbrook followed with another single to score Dalton, making it 2-1 Stone Memorial.
Smith then stole home before a Chesney Cash single scored Holbrook from third to give the Lady Panthers a 4-1 advantage.
Cumberland County posted four runs in the top of the second, including Cambrie Wallace reaching on a Hayliegh Cunningham fly ball, a Phann double to score Minnifee, a Hodgson double to score Phann and a Pugh double to score Hodgson. Cumberland County led 5-4 after the scoring barrage.
That lead would stand until Stone Memorial’s Kimberlyn Cash tied the game at 5 on a steal of home in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Panthers took a 6-5 lead on a Chesney Cash steal of home before a Dyer triple brought Cash home again to put the Lady Panthers up 7-5.
The final insurance run came on a Dalton ground-out to score Dyer, making the score 8-5.
Stone Memorial sat the Lady Jets down in order in the top of the seventh inning to take home the 8-5 county rivalry victory.
Up next, Stone Memorial hosted Cookeville on Monday and travels to Livingston Academy on Tuesday.
Photos from Thursday’s game available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.