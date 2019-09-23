Thursday’s cross-town volleyball rivalry game was all Stone Memorial, as the Lady Panthers ran away with a three-set victory over Cumberland County.
“We played well,” said SMHS head coach Tori Permenter. “I’m glad we played at our level. We stayed at our pace; we try to speed up the game. I’m glad we bounced back from Tuesday. That was a tough loss to Livingston.”
The Lady Panthers won 25-8, 25-12 and 25-9 respectively.
“It’s always fun,” Permenter added. “This is against CCHS, the big rival. A win is a win. We did all the little things right tonight.”
SMHS wasted no time in the first set, jumping ahead 12-2 before closing strong for the 17-point victory in the set.
Stone Memorial mirrored their first set performance in the second, going ahead 13-3 before winning 25-12.
The third and final set saw the Lady Panthers jump out to a 17-0 lead behind serves from senior Brooke Galan.
“I just try to keep going,” Galan said on the third set. “I love it.”
“I preach being consistent, especially with our serves,” Permenter said.
“With Brooke coming out and serving 17 straight, that was great. We lost that one point, but it wasn’t off a serve, so she was still being consistent. As coaches, that’s all you can ask for.”
The Lady Panthers finished off the set with a 25-9 victory to sweep the District 6AA contest.
“Beating CCHS is a great feeling,” added Galan.
“We’ve really become stronger ever since coach T (Permenter) came in, and we’ve beaten them more.”
The Lady Panthers traveled to Seymour on Monday before hosting Upperman on Tuesday and Smith County on Thursday for senior night.
